Increasing voter turnout shows people's trust in EC growing stronger: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) BJP president Nitin Nabin on Sunday acknowledged the Election Commission's effort in conducting fair and transparent polls, asserting that the increasing voter turnout in many states is a clear indication that people's trust in both the voting process and the poll panel has become stronger.

Addressing young voters at an event organised here at the BJP headquarters to mark National Voters' Day, Nabin highlighted the role of voters, especially the youth, in a democracy and said that India can achieve its goal of becoming a developed country by 2047 only by their collective efforts.

Political parties may be different, ideas and thinking may be different, but for the youth, the theme must be 'nation first and collective effort', he said.

"There was a time when, after casting a vote in a ballot box, there used to be apprehension about where that box had gone, but today the country has entered the electronic and digital era," the BJP chief said.

"Today, when we cast our vote, it immediately becomes clear to whom the vote has been cast. This entire process, in one way or another, reflects the complete transparency of the Election Commission," he added.

Nabin said that over the past several years, the Election Commission has brought many "positive changes" and added "new dimensions" to its functioning, which, he said, has further strengthened the democratic process.

The Election Commission carries out all necessary tasks from time to time, including the purification of electoral rolls, he said.

"It is truly remarkable to imagine that nearly 95 crore voters in the country exercise their franchise at the same time, a number greater than the combined population of many countries. Conducting elections for such a vast electorate and maintaining complete transparency is in itself a major achievement," the BJP chief said.

The increasing voter turnout in many states today is a clear indication that people's trust in both the voting process and the Election Commission has continued to grow stronger, he added.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and other party leaders were present at the event.