'Incredible India' now invites tourists to explore country's 'cool places' this summer

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The Ministry of Tourism will soon launch a social media campaign on 'cool summer getaways' in the country, seeking to change the common perception that India is not a suitable tourist destination during the hot summers, according to sources.

Advertisment

The campaign -- 'Cool Summers of India' -- is slated to go live on May 6 and social media handles of 'Incredible India' have already shared a teaser and some glimpses of this "segmented offering".

It is largely targeted towards drawing foreign tourists by challenging the notion that India is too hot for summer travel, as the Indian subcontinent has a range of weathers, a source said on Friday.

Even when the mercury soars during summer in large parts of the country, there are "cool pockets which we want to highlight and draw tourists to these scenic locations," the source said.

Advertisment

The idea is also to put a spotlight on lesser-known sites and decongest places where people otherwise rush to during regular tourism seasons, the sources said.

This campaign will also be showcased during the upcoming Arabian Travel Mart (ATM) in Dubai which kicks off on May 6, they said.

As part of the campaign, a two-phase list of sites has been drawn which will be revealed once the campaign goes live.

Advertisment

Under phase one, a list of about 50 summer getaways have been chosen, most of these being in north India, they said.

These locations include Gulamarg, Patnitop, Grez, and Manasbal in Jammu and Kashmir; Pithorgarh, Auli and Chopta in Uttarakhand; Kinnaur, Tirthan in Himachal Pradesh, Wayanad and Vagamon in Kerala; Aizawl, Thenzawl in Mizoram; Lachung and Yumthang in Sikkim; Haflong in Assam and Kurseong in West Bengal.

Sources said, the cooler climes and favourable AQI (air quality index) at these locations make them a good destination even in summers, adding, the list was prepared based on data shared by states and Union Territories and various tourism boards.

Advertisment

Temperature was a factor in shortlisting these locations, they said.

"Think India is too hot for summer fun? Stay tuned for a refreshing revelation!" read a post on X by the 'Incredible India' handle.

'Incredible India' is a popular campaign that was launched by the tourism ministry to promote tourism in India.

Advertisment

The move comes amid scorching heat in parts of the country and with five more phases of polling to go for the high-stakes 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Intense heat swept through east India and parts of the southern peninsular region on Thursday, testing power grids and prompting the Kerala government to order closure of educational institutions till May 6.

The record-breaking heatwave spell affecting east India and parts of the southern peninsular region continued unabated on Friday, with temperatures settling above 44 degrees Celsius in at least 13 places.

Intensely hot conditions prevailed in parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Sources in the ministry said, even though a large part of the country may be under scorching summers, India has such a diverse climate that some pockets could be having a pleasant weather. The idea behind the 'Cool Summers of India' is also to showcase the beauty of these sites and promote local cuisines, and other cultural offerings. On Thursday, the X handle of the 'incredible Inda' shared a video of the Gurez Valley in Jammu and Kashmir, saying, "Presenting the cool summer bliss of the gorgeous Gurez Valley." PTI KND RPA