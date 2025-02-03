'Incredible India' pavilion, 80 luxury tents at Kumbh Mela: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) An 'Incredible India' pavilion and 80 luxurious accommodations at a tent city and thematic cultural space to celebrate the country's heritage are among the attractions at the ongoing Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

These facilities and spaces are being provided by the Ministry of Tourism.

The ministry has set up an 'Incredible India' pavilion in the Mela area to provide information and to engage tourists, media, influencers, etc., said Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written response to a query.

New creatives, a digital brochure of various tour packages, flight options, accommodation options for Maha Kumbh have been prepared and circulated.

Additionally, a dedicated Maha Kumbh Tourist Infoline (1800111363) has been established for tourists, he said.

The Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13, will end on February 26, The mega religious festival witnessed its third grand 'Amrit Snan' on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on Monday.

Shekhawat in his response further said the promotion of Maha Kumbh is also being done through social media handles of the ministry.

India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC), a PSU of the Ministry of Tourism, has set up 80 luxurious tent accommodation at the Tent City in Prayagraj, he added.

The Ministry of Culture has set up a cultural village -- 'Kalagram' in Mela are through its North Central Zone Cultural Centre and it features 'Anubhut Mandapam', performances by artistes, a food zone, display and sale of traditional Indian handicraft and Handlooms.

"As per the information received from Ministry of Railways, to cater the needs of passengers and to facilitate their journey to/from Prayagraj, 16 train services (including 05609/05610 Jabalpur-Bargawan Kumbh Mela Special) are being operated on the Beohari-Katni sector. For onward journey to Prayagraj, passengers may changeover at Katni and avail the 176 trains (including 32 special trains) serving the Katni-Prayagraj sector," he said. PTI KND AS AS