'Incredible motivating', 'overwhelmed' and 'the one that truly matters': National Film Award winners

Mumbai, Aug 16 (PTI) Actors Rishabh Shetty, Neena Gupta and filmmaker Anand Ekarshi expressed gratitude and happiness after their movies won major honours at the 70th National Film Awards on Friday.

Shetty bagged the best actor trophy for his Kannada blockbuster "Kantara", which he also co-wrote and directed, while Ekarshi's Malayalam film "Aattam" took home three awards, including the top honour of best feature film.

"I am truly overwhelmed by the honour of this National Award for 'Kantara.' I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been part of this journey, the incredible team of artists, technicians and especially Hombale Films.

"The audiences have made this film what it is and their support fills me with a deep sense of responsibility. I am committed to working even harder to bring an even better film to our viewers," Shetty said in a statement.

To win three National Awards for his maiden film as a director was "incredibly motivating", said Ekarshi who also won the best screenplay trophy.

"To get three major awards for the first movie is surreal, and it is extremely motivating. I’m thrilled. People were saying that National awards are going to be announced and something should happen. I thought maybe regional cinema award might be the thing that we will be getting or some special mention. But this is incredibly amazing. Everyone is on cloud nine," he told PTI.

Gupta, who last won the best supporting actress in 1994 for her role in "Woh Chhokri", bagged another trophy in the same segment for her role in 2022 Hindi film "Uunchai", which also won filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya his maiden award for best director.

"I can't believe I've got the award. It is yet to sink in. I've got two National awards in the past (for 'Bazar Sitaram' and 'Woh Chokri') and I'm getting another National award after many many years, it's a big thing for me," Gupta told PTI.

"My mantra is to just keep working hard. There have been times when you don't get an award even though when you've given a great performance but eventually your hard work pays off. I believe mehnat kare jao, phal toh milega aur yeh award meri mehnat ka phal hai (If you work hard, you will be awarded and this is the result of my hard work)," she added.

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore-starrer "Gulmohar" was also recognised at the awards, which celebrated the films released in 2022.

The movie, directed by Rahul V. Chittella, won the best Hindi film, best dialogue writer for Chittella and Arpita Mukherjee, and a Special Mention for Tagore's co-star Manoj Bajpayee.

Tagore said the team is very happy and are planning a get together to celebrate the film's wins at the National Film Awards.

"'Gulmohar' received a lot of love from audience and got so many awards from so many media platforms that it has been such a wonderful journey. Now, this National Award is icing on the cake, I feel over the moon. I’m so happy," the veteran actor told PTI.

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj won his career's ninth National Film Award, the best music director for his short film "Fursat" in the non-feature film category.

"Just heard about the National Award for 'Fursat'. I am deeply happy to get my 9th national award. It's the biggest award of our country. The only one that truly matters. And winning this is the greatest validation of my work! Thank you Jury for this. Now I need to strive for a double digit," Bhardwaj said in a statement.

The filmmaker has won the National Film Awards, mostly in music and screenplay categories for films such as "Haider", "Ishqiya", "Talvar" and "The Blue Umbrella".

"Kantara" producers Vijay Kirgandur and Chaluve Gowda said the recognition means a lot to them as the film, which also won the best Kannada film and the popular film awards, for them is "a reflection of the traditions, values and stories that have been passed down through generations".

"We are deeply honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious National Award for 'Kantara'. This recognition is not just a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team but also a celebration of the rich and vibrant Kannada culture that is at the heart of this film," they said in a joint statement.

Singer-composer Pritam who won the best music director award (song) for "Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva", also thanked the jury for the recognition.

"Thanks to the makers and everyone associated with 'Brahmastra Part 1 Shiva' and a big thank to the audience for all their love," Pritam said.

Singer Bombay Jayashri, who was named the best female playback singer for the track "Chaayum Veyil" for "Saudi Vellaka CC 225/2009", posted on Instagram: "Honoured to receive the National Award for best female playback singer. Thank you (composer) Palee Francis for this song." The best music director award, which is divided in two categories, also recognised A R Rahman's background music for Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan Part 1".