Incumbent to identify new security challenges like rogue drones: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said it has become necessary to identify emerging national security challenges like rogue drones, online frauds, and narcotics and tackle them before they become major challenges.

On the second day of the two-day National Security Strategies Conference-2024 here, Shah also asked the Director Generals of Police to protect the constitutional rights of citizens and ensure speedy and timely justice for victims.

He proposed a detailed strategy to augment counter-terrorism efforts, including cooperation with international agencies and enhancing capacities to prevent terror financing.

"It is now incumbent to identify emerging national security challenges, including narcotics, rogue drones and online frauds and tackle them before they become major challenges," he said addressing top security officials of the country.

Shah's remarks came days after attacks on civilians using drones in Manipur led to a resurrection of ethnic violence in the restive Northeastern state.

Security forces have also been regularly detecting drones along the International Border in Punjab where unmanned aerial vehicles are used to drop arms and ammunition from across the border.

The home minister also emphasised the need for increased cooperation and coordination between the National Investigation Agency and the State Anti-Terrorist Squads to strengthen the counter-terrorism architecture.

He underscored that substantial progress has been achieved in solving legacy national security concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, Left Wing Extremism affected areas and the Northeast. PTI ACB RHL