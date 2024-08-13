Independence Day: 161 field functionaries of WCD Ministry invited as special guests

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) About 161 field functionaries of the Women and Child Development Ministry from all over the country have been invited as special guests to witness the Independence Day ceremony.

According to an official statement, the chosen women workers of Anganwadis, Sakhi one-stop centres, Child Welfare Committees and District Child Protection Units have been invited as special guests.

These workers have been invited in recognition of their efforts towards empowering women and children from across the country and ensuring last-mile delivery of essential services.

The invited field functionaries will be accompanied by 133 spouse/companions, who will also be part of the ceremony.

The special guests, along with their spouses/companions, will visit important destinations in New Delhi like the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path and other important monuments on August 14.

A special interactive program of the special guests with the Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur and the secretary, Ministry of Women and Child Development, is being organized at the Vigyan Bhavan here. PTI UZM AS AS