Independence Day celebrated at Sangh headquarters in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Rajesh Loya on Friday hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters in Nagpur to celebrate the 79th Independence Day.

Some RSS volunteers and pracharaks were also present during the event, which took place in the Mahal area of the city.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is not in the city, said Sangh functionaries. Loya is the Nagpur Mahanagar sanghchalak of the organisation.

In his address at the event, Loya recalled the contributions of those who fought for India's independence.

Praising the Indian Armed Forces, he said that after independence, they gave a befitting reply whenever anyone cast an evil eye on the country.

Loya said the world is surprised that India, using its own resources, defeated its enemies. He added that this was possible because our self-respect (swabhiman) has been awakened in recent years. “We are becoming self-reliant and awakening our ‘Swa’,” he said.

He said this awakening begins with language. “It should be our own, our local tongue, our ‘matrubhasha’. It should be Hindi, which is widely spoken. We have no objection to foreign languages, but their use should be limited to general interaction,” he said.

Similarly, the language of the state we live in must be respected and learnt, because language unites us, he added.

The RSS has organised a programme on the occasion of Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area here, where Wing Commander Dr Tushar Jhanzjade (Retd) will be the chief guest, said Sangh functionaries.