Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh on Friday celebrated Independence Day amid tight security.

Flag unfurling ceremonies were held at district headquarters and other places, officials said.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh while Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh hoisted the national flag in Ambala.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Faridkot and his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the tricolour in Rohtak.

On this occasion, freedom fighters, who played a vital role in the struggle of Independence, were remembered on the occasion.

Students of different educational institutions presented physical exercise shows and vibrant cultural performances, showcasing rich culture and heritage.

In a state-level function in Faridkot, Punjab CM Mann inspected the parade and took a salute from the march past. On this occasion, Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were also present.

Delivering his address on the occasion of 79th Independence Day, Mann remembered the contribution of martyrs including freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Udham Singh, Sukhdev and Lala Lajpat Rai.

Speaking about his government's works, he said the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Bima Yojna', which will start from October 2, will provide a health insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to each family in the state.

He said all government hospitals and 552 private hospitals have been empaneled under this scheme.

The Punjab government will bear the medical expenditure cost for this, he added.

Mann further said his government so far opened 881 'aam aadmi clinics' where around 70,000 people come for treatment every day.

He said the number of 'aam aadmi clinics' will be increased to 1,000 soon.

On the education front, he said his government is opening 'Schools of Eminence' in the state.

He further said due to strenuous efforts of the AAP government, Punjab achieved the top position in the government of India's National Achievement Survey in education as against 29th spot in 2017.

On his government's ongoing anti-drug drive, Mann said the state government is taking strict action against drug smugglers, adding that people were giving immense support to the campaign 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs).

He further said village defence committees have been formed to prevent supplies of drugs.

Mann said his government has deployed an anti-drone system in border areas to prevent smuggling of drugs and weapons from Pakistan.

His government provided 55,000 government jobs on merit basis in the past three years, he said.

The CM further said at the time he assumed office, only 21 percent of canal water was being used for irrigation but now that has risen to 63 percent.

Due to the concerted efforts of the state government for the first time, canal and river waters have reached the tail ends of villages, he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana CM Nayab Saini also extended greetings on the country's 79th Independence Day.

In an event in Rohtak, Saini remembered freedom fighters for their role in the country's Independence.

Tight security arrangements were made in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh for the peaceful celebrations of Independence Day. PTI CHS VSD NB