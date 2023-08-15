Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana; CM Mann inaugurates 76 new Aam Aadmi Clinics

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab, Haryana and their joint capital Chandigarh on Tuesday celebrated the 77th Independence Day, amid tight security arrangements.

Advertisment

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the national flag at a state-level function in Patiala while his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar unfurled the tricolour in Fatehabad.

Mann inspected the parade in Patiala and took a salute from the march past led by parade commander Assistant Commissioner of Police Jasroop Kaur Baath.

In his address, Mann said his government's top priorities are health, education, employment and the agriculture sector.

Advertisment

The chief minister said 76 new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' were inaugurated on Monday to commemorate 76 years of India’s freedom. With this, the total number of these clinics in the state has reached 659.

Medicines are given free of cost and free medical tests are conducted in these clinics, Mann said.

He further said a sports event, 'Khedan watan Punjab diyan' will be held again for the promotion of sports like kho-kho, gymnastics, handball etc. Registration will start on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The chief minister said 2,200 policemen including constables, sub-inspector are being recruited every year and that recruitment is being done on a merit basis.

Mann said his government was making efforts to bring the latest technologies to the agriculture sector in the state.

On the issue of recent floods, Mann said the floodwaters caused extensive damage in many areas. Compensation for the damage will be given to the affected people.

Advertisment

Flag hoisting events were held at district headquarters and other places, officials said.

Khattar also extended greetings to the people of Haryana on the 77th Independence Day.

In an event in Fatehabad, Khattar recalled the sacrifices of freedom fighters in the country's freedom struggle.

In his address, Khattar spoke about the expansion of the Ayushman Bharat-Chirayu Haryana Yojana that will benefit people with an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakh.

Tight security arrangements were made in Punjab, Haryana and UT Chandigarh for the peaceful celebrations of Independence Day.

Punjab Governor and Union Territory Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the national flag at Chandigarh while Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya hoisted the flag at an event in Rohtak. PTI CHS VSD NB NB