Independence Day celebrated with initiative to promote education in marginalised community

Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A group of volunteers on Friday celebrated the 79th Independence Day with an initiative to promote education in a settlement of the Pardhi community in Navi Mumbai through educational outreach.

The program was organised by Mahamanav Pratishthan and 'One Notebook, One Pen' campaign which aims to generate interest in education among children from marginalized communities who are often left out of the formal school system.

Due to widespread illiteracy, most government welfare schemes fail to reach the Pardhi community which was historically nomadic and bore the stigma of being labeled a `criminal tribe' by the British, the organisers said in a release.

The event at Mahape Naka focused on explaining the value of education to the younger generation, it said.

Journalist and campaign founder Raju Zhanke and activist Mahadu Pawar said their goal was to spark a love for learning in the community and bring its youth into the mainstream of society.

Zhanke urged the community to follow the path of education shown by Dr B R Ambedkar.

Educational material was distributed during the event, presided over by Pardhi community leader Santosh Pawar. PTI MR KRK