Independence Day: National flag hoisted by women party workers at IYC office

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Women workers hoisted the national flag at the office of the Congress's youth wing on Thursday on the Independence Day as part of a women empowerment programme that was held across the country, Indian Youth Congress (IYC) said.

A programme under 'Super Shakti SHE Udaan' was held in the national capital at the Youth Congress office, a statement said, adding that a Tiranga Yatra was also taken out later.

Last year, the IYC had started the 'Super Shakti SHE' as an outreach programme at the national convention of Youth Congress in Bengaluru, it stated.

IYC national president Srinivas BV said that women are participating in the programmes organised by Youth Congress and hoisting the national flag at the state and district level. A programme was also organised in the IYC office here on Thursday, he said.

Under the programme, the IYC is trying to strengthen engagement with women through Shakti Club at state level, district level and assembly level across the country.

Through the Shakti Club, it will be ensured that women receive help to move forward in whatever field they want, the statement said quoting Srinivas.

Youth Congress began the Super Shakti SHE programme so that women do not have to depend on anyone for their rights, he said.