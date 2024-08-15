Independence Day: RSS chief hoists national flag at Sangh headquarters in Nagpur

Nagpur, Aug 15 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday hoisted the national flag at the Sangh headquarters here to celebrate the 78th Independence Day.

A number of RSS volunteers and pracharaks were also present during the event, which took place in Mahal area of the city amid tight security.

The RSS will hold a programme on the occasion of the Independence Day at Dr Hedgewar Smarak Samiti in Reshimbagh area here, where the organisation's general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will be the chief guest.

The RSS volunteers will also carry out 'path sanchalan' (march past) in various parts of the city in the evening. PTI CLS NP