Independence Day: Six villages in Chhattisgarh's Naxalite-affected Bastar region to witness hoisting of tricolour for first time

Raipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Six remote villages in the Naxalite-infested Bastar region of Chhattisgarh will witness hoisting of the national flag for the first time since the country's independence, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

Setting up of new camps by security forces near these villages has been paving way for development here, they said.

“The tricolour will be hoisted in Chinnagelur, Timenar and Hiroli villagers in Bijapur district and Bedre, Dubbamarka and Tondamarka villages in Sukma district on Tuesday, where such an event has not been witnessed since independence," Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Apart from this, Independence Day will be celebrated for the first time in Pidmel, Dubbakonta, Silger and Kunded villages in Sukma district, which witnessed the hoisting of tricolour for the first time on the Republic Day (January 26) this year, he said.

Advertisment

"The establishment of new camps near these villages has pushed Naxalites on the back foot. It has also resulted in bringing down incidents of black flag hoisting by them (on Independence and Republic days) to almost zero. The tricolour will be now be hoisted with zeal and patriotism at these places," the official said.

The setting up of new camps has also facilitated government welfare schemes to reach people, mainly tribals, and has also paved the way for development in these areas, he said.

Sukma and Bijapur are among seven districts in Bastar division, which has been battling the menace of Left Wing Extremism for the past three decades.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, the state government has completed preparations for Independence Day celebrations in all the districts, including capital Raipur, a government public relation official here said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will hoist the tricolour at the Police Parade ground in Raipur in the morning and receive the guard of honour by different units of security personnel, he said.

Other ministers and MLAs will take part in the Independence Day celebrations at different places in the state, he added.

Security has been stepped up in the state, particularly in Maoist-affected areas, in view of Independence Day, police said. PTI TKP ARU