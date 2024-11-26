Independence will be jeopardised if parties place creed above country, says Dhankhar

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday invoked Dr BR Ambedkar to say that "our independence will be put into jeopardy" a second time if parties placed creed above country.

Addressing an event to kick-start yearlong celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, he also cautioned that disturbance as a strategy threatened democratic institutions.

It is time to restore the "sanctity of our democratic temples through constructive dialogue, debate and meaningful discussion to serve our people effectively", Dhankhar said.

Noting that the Constitution ingeniously established democracy's three pillars -- Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, each with a defined role -- Dhankhar said, "Democracy is best nurtured with its constitutional institutions being in sync, tandem and togetherness, adhering to their jurisdictional areas." In functioning of these organs of the state, domain exclusivity is quintessence to making optimal contributions in steering Bharat toward unprecedented heights of prosperity and equity, he asserted.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Leader of the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda, Leaders of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha) and Rahul Gandhi (Lok Sabha), Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present on the dais.

A commemorative coin and stamp were released on the occasion.

Books titled "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse", "Making of the Constitution of India and its Glorious Journey" and a booklet dedicated to the illustration in the Constitution were also released.

The president unveiled Sanskrit and Maithili translations of the Constitution. PTI SKC SKC SZM SZM