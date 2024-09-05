Independent Anurag Dalal elected president of Panjab University Campus Students' Council

Chandigarh, Sep 5 (PTI) Independent candidate Anurag Dalal was elected president of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) on Thursday.

Polling to elect new members of the PUCSC was held here amid tight security arrangements. It began at 9.30 am and continued till 11 am.

A total of 23 candidates were in the fray -- eight for the president's post, four for the secretary's post, five for the vice president's post and six for the joint secretary's post.

The result of the election was announced in the evening following the completion of ballot counting.

According to the result, Dalal received 3,433 votes, defeating his nearest rival, Prince Chaudhary of the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), by a margin of 303 votes. CYSS is the student wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

National Students Union of India (NSUI) candidate Archit Garg won the post of vice president, defeating his nearest rival, Karanveer Kumar of the University Student's Organisation (USO), by 1,035 votes. NSUI is the student wing of the Congress.

For the post of secretary, Vineet Yadav of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO) won against Jashanpreet Singh of the Students' Organisation of Panjab University by a margin of 359 votes.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's Jasvinder Rana secured the position of joint secretary, defeating Rohit Sharma of the Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU) by 784 votes.

A total of 15,854 students were eligible to vote in the election. Approximately 180 polling booths with more than 300 ballot boxes were set up and around 1,000 policemen were deployed to ensure security.