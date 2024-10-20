Independent cell to be set up to look into issues of retired cops in Thane

Thane, Oct 20 (PTI) Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre has said an independent cell would be established to cater to the issues and needs of retired police personnel here in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering of retired police personnel here on Saturday, Dumbre lauded their invaluable contributions to the force and recognised them as "assets" to the organisation.

He assured them of all possible cooperation in their post-retirement lives.

The event also served as a platform to address long-standing issues faced by retired officers, including concerns related to retirement benefits, pensions, medical facilities, housing, and employment opportunities for their children.

It was decided that these matters would be tackled with urgency, involving both representation and, where necessary, legal recourse, an official said. PTI COR GK