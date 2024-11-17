Independent MLA booked for obstructing govt work in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Independent MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati has been booked for obstructing government work during a protest against a private company in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

The MLA allegedly got two youths, who were detained during the protest, freed from police detention.

Bhati, the MLA from Sheo (Barmer), instructed the youths to come out of the police jeep. They got down from the vehicle and went away.

On the directions of Jaisalmer Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary, a case was registered against Bhati at the Jhinjhinyali Police Station on Sunday for obstructing government work.

The case will be investigated by CIB-CB.

The police said that two villagers were detained on charges of causing disturbances during a protest against a private company in Baiya, Jaisalmer, on Friday.

The police took them from the protest site and made them sit in a police jeep. The MLA reached there, intervened and got them released.

A protest is going on in Baiya village where a private company is constructing a grid substation (GSS). Bhati is supporting the agitation. PTI SDA AS AS