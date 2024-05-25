Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad dies of heart attack in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 25 (PTI) Independent MLA Rakesh Daulatabad from the Badshahpur assembly constituency died of a heart attack on Saturday morning, police said.

Advertisment

The 45-year-old MLA suffered a heart attack in the morning and was taken to a private hospital, the police said.

He died during treatment at Manipal Hospital in Palam Vihar here, they said.

Daulatabad had won the Badshahpur seat in the 2019 assembly elections as an Independent candidate and later supported the BJP government.

The family members of the deceased MLA could not be contacted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) West Karan Goel confirmed the family has received information about the MLA's death. PTI COR BHJ BHJ