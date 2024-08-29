Independent MLA should produce proof on allegation made in U'khand assembly: Trivendra Rawat

Dehradun, Aug 29 (PTI) Former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said independent MLA Umesh Kumar should be asked to produce a proof in support of his allegation in the Uttarakhand Assembly that there was a conspiracy to topple the Dhami government.

"The man who has said it on the floor of the state assembly is not reliable, nor experienced. He should be asked to produce a proof of what he has said in the House," the Haridwar MP told reporters in Mussoorie.

The MLA's statement is part of the state assembly proceedings and therefore a serious matter which must be investigated, he added.

Rawat also wondered why no member in the state assembly reacted to the MLA's allegation.

Umesh Kumar, a former journalist who now represents the Khanpur seat in the state assembly, had alleged on the floor of the House during its recently held monsoon session in Gairsain that there was a conspiracy to topple the Dhami government and a firm was ready to spend up to Rs 500 crore for this.

Things said in the assembly cannot be taken lightly, Rawat said. He also asked what the intelligence agencies are doing.

"The matter is steadily gaining traction. It should be probed and settled for good," Rawat said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had told reporters after the conclusion of the assembly session in Gairsain that the matter would be investigated as it was part of the proceedings of the House. PTI ALM ALM KVK KVK