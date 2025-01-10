Independent witness in Jajmau arson case dies allegedly of heart attack

Kanpur (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Vishnu Saini, a key independent witness in the Jajmau house arson case involving former Samajwadi Party (SP) legislator Irfan Solanki and several others, has allegedly died of a heart attack.

Saini, 54, passed away at his residence in Goa Garden, Kalyanpur, on Thursday, confirmed Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey.

Saini's death was later confirmed by Nazir Fatima's advocate, Prachi Srivastava, who stated it was due to cardiac arrest.

Saini had played a crucial role in the conviction of Irfan Solanki, his brother Rizwan Solanki and others by testifying that he had witnessed them setting fire to Nazir Fatima's house. This testimony led to the conviction of the accused, with Irfan Solanki and four others sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

Irfan Solanki lost his membership of the legislative assembly following the conviction.

According to experts, while the death of Saini may not impact Solanki's case, his passing could have implications for the ongoing case against Solanki's brother Rizwan, builder Shaukat Pahelwan and several others who face charges of rioting, armed violence, extortion and criminal intimidation. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS