'INDI Alliance' doing just two things: Bashing Sanatan culture, bullying media: J P Nadda

New Delhi: BJP chief J P Nadda on Thursday launched an offensive against the opposition INDIA block alleging that its constituents are doing just two things – bashing the 'Sanatan' culture and "bullying" the media.

"The Emergency era mindset is alive among these parties," he charged in a post on 'X'.

The BJP national president also said, "I.N.D.I Alliance should stop their antics immediately. They should instead focus on constructive work and serving people. Else, the path to obscurity will get even clearer."

— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 14, 2023

Nadda's remarks came a day after Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told reporters that the coordination committee of the INDIA bloc authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the opposition alliance members will send their representatives.

"These days, the I.N.D.I Alliance is only doing two things. Bashing Sanatan Sanskriti (culture) and bullying the media," the BJP chief alleged, adding that each party in the opposition alliance is competing to outdo the other in hurling the "choicest abuses" towards Sanatan Sanskriti.

"Bullying the media -- filing FIRs, threatening individual journalists, making lists in true Nazi style of who to target," he added.

The BJP chief claimed the history of the Congress has "many instances" of bullying the media and silencing those with differing views.

"Pandit Nehru curtailed free speech and arrested those who criticised him. Indira Ji remains the Gold Medal winner of how to do it -- called for committed judiciary, committed bureaucracy and imposed the horrific Emergency," he charged.

"Rajiv Ji tried to bring the media under state control but failed miserably," he alleged, adding that the "Sonia (Gandhi)-led UPA" was banning social media handles "simply because the Congress did not like their views".