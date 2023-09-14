Advertisment
INDI Alliance issues list of news anchors to be boycotted; check names

Shailesh Khanduri
14 Sep 2023
Oppositioin India coordination committee meeting

Coordination committee meeting of INDI Alliance at Sharad Pawar's residence on Wednesday

New Delhi: The opposition bloc known as INDI Alliance, which keeps accusing the Narendra Modi government of curbing freedom of expression, has issued a list of news anchors who will be boycotted by its each alliance member.

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera announced the list of news anchors on X, formerly Twitter.

The list includes Aditi Tyagi, Aman Chopra, Amish Devgan, Anand Narasimhan, Arnab Goswami, Ashok Srivastav, Chitra Tripathi, Gaurav Savant, Navika Kumar, Prachi Parashar, Rubika Liaquat, Shiv Aroor, Sudhir Choudhary and Sushant Sinha.

In a bizarre move, the  INDI Alliance announced publicly about the boycott of anchors in the press conference immediately after the first coordination committee meeting on Wednesday.

At his media briefing, Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal, who is a member of the panel, said the coordination committee authorised the sub-group on media to decide upon the names of the anchors on whose shows none of the INDIA parties will send their representatives.

