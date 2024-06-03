INDI alliance leaders will question EVMs, blame each other after LS poll results: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Jun 3 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said leaders of the opposition INDI alliance will blame EVMs after results of the Lok Sabha polls are announced.

These leaders will be tearing each other's clothes as part of the blame game, he added.

Vijayvargiya claimed senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who contested from Rajgarh seat, had started questioning EVMs even before counting of votes on June 4.

"I have been saying from day one that these leaders will speak against EVMs after results are declared. They will then blame each other for non-cooperation and then tear each other's clothes," he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing exit polls as "Modi media poll", Vijayvargiya said the former had insulted the media by making this statement.

Exit polls have been unanimous that the BJP-led NDA would win the Lok Sabha polls in a resounding manner and that Narendra Modi would be prime minister again. PTI HWP ADU BNM