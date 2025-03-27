INDI Alliance members admirers of Aurangzeb, says Shiv Sena MP in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske on Wednesday said INDIA bloc members should be called admirers of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, triggering protests from the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During a discussion on The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill, 2025, Mhaske accused the Congress and its allies of corruption, comparing their governance to the reign of Aurangzeb.

"During the Congress rule, corruption was carried out in the name of governance. While our government is bringing prosperity, the Congress looted farmers' money and turned the administration into a den of corruption," he claimed.

He alleged that the opposition was fixated on Aurangzeb.

"Just like Aurangzeb imposed jizya to destroy Hindus, Congress and Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's faction have hollowed out Maharashtra with endless scams," Mhaske charged.

The Shiv Sena member said he believed that the opposition INDI Alliance members should be called admirers of Aurangzeb.

The remarks drew immediate protest from opposition leaders, with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant questioning their relevance.

"Where does Aurangzeb come into the discussion on this bill?" he asked.

The Tribhuvan Sahkari University Bill seeks to establish the Institute of Rural Management Anand, Gujarat (IRMA) as the Tribhuvan Sahkari University.