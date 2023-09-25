INDI Alliance will try to divide women, beware of them: PM Modi in Bhopal

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the opposition bloc INDIA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the opposition alliance never intended to uplift women of the country and today also it is trying to divide women.

Modi said this in an apparent reference to the opposition’s demand for an OBC sub-quota within the Women’s quota.

He was addressing BJP workers in Bhopal ahead of assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Earlier, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Monday said she expects the PM to give a “positive signal” about carving out a quota for OBCs within the recently passed women's reservation bill.