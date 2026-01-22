India 2nd most congested country in Asia, Delhi 3rd among metro cities in nation: Study

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India emerged as the second most congested country in Asia, with New Delhi being the third most jam-packed metro city in the nation last year.

According to data released by Netherlands-based location technology firm TomTom, the commuters in the national capital lost an average of 104 hours last year due to traffic congestion, equivalent to four days and eight hours.

Among all Indian cities, Delhi ranked fourth with a congestion level of 55.4 per cent last year, 1.7 per cent higher than in 2024, it said.

According to the report, globally, the national capital placed 23rd with 60.2 per cent congestion, while in Asia, it ranked seventh. India emerged as the second most congested country in Asia.

Nationally, Bengaluru was ranked the most congested city in India and second globally, followed by Pune, Mumbai and New Delhi. Among metro cities, Mumbai topped the list, followed by Bengaluru and Delhi.

The study showed that the total time lost last year was five hours and six minutes more than in 2024, reflecting a sharp rise in time lost during peak travel.

Overall traffic indicators showed that vehicles in Delhi covered an average distance of 6.4 km in 15 minutes, translating into an average speed of 25.5 kmph. The average travel time for a 10-kilometre trip stood at 23 minutes and 32 seconds, 11 seconds longer than last year.

During the morning rush hours, it took 25 minutes and 58 seconds to travel 10 kilometres, with congestion at 71.7 per cent and an average speed of 23.1 kmph.

In the evening peak, the same distance took 31 minutes and 45 seconds, congestion rose to 107.4 per cent, and average speed fell to 18.9 kmph.

The report also noted that traffic was consistently worst between 4 pm and 6 pm, with congestion exceeding 100 per cent across weekdays and weekends throughout the year. The average rush-hour speed stood at 21.5 kmph, similar to 2024.

Among metro cities, the worst day to travel in 2025 was October 15, when average congestion reached 106 per cent, spiking to 192 per cent around 6 pm. On that day, vehicles covered only 3.3 km in fifteen minutes.

Among all cities, the worst travel day was October 17, when average congestion stood at 84 per cent, rising to 146 per cent at 6 pm, with vehicles managing just 3.9 km in fifteen minutes.

Highway indicators showed that 10.2 per cent of trips were made on highways, 1.2 percentage points higher than in 2024, while the average highway speed slowed to 42.8 kmph, 1.4 kmph lower than last year.

TomTom defines average congestion as the extra travel time compared to free-flow traffic conditions, expressed as a percentage.

Average speed refers to the distance covered in fifteen minutes under normal traffic, while time lost during rush hour estimates annual delays for a commuter travelling ten kilometres twice daily during peak hours on working days. PTI SGV SGV SHS SHS