India a birthplace of many religions: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the country's traditions and customs have always centred on 'santulaya' or balance, and that India with its unique civilisational character has been the birthplace of many religions while also embracing every tradition that sought refuge on its soil.

Addressing the 'civic honour' ceremony for Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam of Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peetham via video conferencing here, he reflected on the legacy of Adi Shankaracharya.

Radhakrishnan noted how the revered philosopher-saint travelled across India, revitalising Sanatana Dharm and unifying diverse philosophical streams.

The Sringeri Mutt, he noted, has preserved priceless traditions including rigorous study of the vedas and shastras, promoting Sanskrit learning, nurturing classical arts and training generations of scholars and seekers.

According to an official statement, Radhakrishnan said these Peethams, by welcoming people from diverse backgrounds, have embodied the Vedic ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is one family.

He emphasised that Sanatan Dharma teaches that service to humanity is service to God and that mutts, temples, ashrams and peethams serve as the living lifeblood of Bharatiya Sanskriti, preserving dharma, nurturing ancient knowledge systems, serving society and fostering harmony among all faiths.