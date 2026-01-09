India a central force in shaping emerging global order: Ex-UK PM Liz Truss

Phagwara (Punjab), Jan 9 (PTI) Former UK prime minister Liz Truss described India as a central force shaping the emerging global order during an event on Friday, where she was conferred an honorary degree.

She was conferred with an honorary doctorate, recognising her leadership, public service, and contributions to global political discourse during the convocation ceremony of the Lovely Professional University at Phagwara in Punjab, according to a statement by the varsity.

Addressing the convocation ceremony, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan urged graduates to carry forward the values of integrity, diversity, compassion, and service.

Expressing concern over the growing challenge of drug abuse on campuses, the vice president appealed to students not only to reject drugs but also to actively prevent peers from falling into this trap, describing such vigilance as a meaningful contribution to society.

The convocation was presided over by Punjab Governor and Administrator of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria.

Kataria congratulated the graduating students and reminded them that education extends far beyond academic attainment to the formation of character, values, and civic responsibility.

Expressing optimism about India's future, the governor highlighted that the present generation holds the potential to shape global industries, technologies, and institutions, and urged students to seize this historic moment with confidence and purpose.

Rajya Sabha MP and founder-chancellor of LPU, Ashok Kumar Mittal, called upon graduates to translate learning into meaningful impact, contributing to society while strengthening India's position in the global knowledge economy.