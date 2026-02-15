Gorakhpur (UP), Feb 15 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that India stands as a global centre of goodwill and social harmony, asserting that the country's civilisational ethos is rooted in a sense of oneness and mutual belonging rather than transactional relationships.

Addressing a 'Samajik Sadbhav' (social harmony) meeting organised by the RSS Goraksh province at Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Taramandal here to mark the organisation's centenary year, Bhagwat said society is defined by interconnectedness and not by self-interest.

"In many countries, relationships are seen as transactions. In our country, human relationships are based on a sense of belonging," he said.

"India stands as a global centre of goodwill and social harmony. The country's civilisational ethos is rooted in a sense of oneness and mutual belonging rather than transactional relationships," he said.

Highlighting India's diversity, Bhagwat said differences in customs, attire and traditions do not create divisions because of the underlying cultural unity.

"We consider Bharat as our mother. The same divine consciousness resides in everyone. That bond keeps us united despite our distinct identities," he said.

He added that social harmony, not merely law enforcement, sustains society. Referring to the RSS completing 100 years, Bhagwat said the milestone was not a matter of celebration but introspection.

He called for block-level meetings two to three times a year to strengthen social cohesion and urged communities to work for the larger Hindu society beyond caste concerns.

"Society must act on its own. The Sangh will assist, but responsibility lies with society," he said, adding that India has always extended help to other nations in times of crisis without selfish motives.

Representatives from various communities shared their views during the meeting. Bhagwat later joined them for a community meal. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ