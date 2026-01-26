New Delhi (PTI): Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the 77th Republic Day, saying it is an occasion to celebrate the country as a vibrant Republic, founded on the timeless ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

He said January 26 stands not only as a tribute to the vision and foresight of the framers of the Constitution, but also as a solemn reaffirmation of citizens' duties and responsibilities in upholding the democratic values it enshrines.

"The nation's remarkable achievements across diverse fields bear testimony to the strength of our institutions, the resilience and dedication of our people, and our collective resolve in the march towards Viksit Bharat@2047," he posted on social media.

I extend my warm greetings to all fellow citizens and Pravasi Bharatiya brothers and sisters, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.



Today, we celebrate India as a vibrant Republic, founded on the timeless ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. This day stands… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) January 26, 2026

"May this Republic Day inspire us all to strengthen unity, foster inclusiveness, and work with unwavering commitment for the progress and prosperity of our beloved Republic," he said.