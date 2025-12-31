India acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals in Operation Sindoor: Rajnath at Ayodhya Ram temple

Ayodhya (UP), Dec 31 (PTI) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday described the Ram temple movement as a "grand narrative" that laid the foundation for the future, and said India acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals in Operation Sindoor.

Singh was addressing a gathering after hoisting a flag at the Annapurna Temple in the Ram Temple complex here and joined prayers on the occasion of the second anniversary of Pran Pratishtha, the consecration of Ram Lalla's idol.

The senior BJP leader said despite repeated attempts by foreign invaders to erase Sanatan traditions, the saffron flag now fluttering atop the Ram temple stood as a message of civilisational continuity.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the defence minister said India had acted in accordance with Lord Ram's ideals.

"Ram is humble. Ram is virtuous. Ram is compassionate. But where necessity arises... Ramji takes on the role of vanquishing the wicked there as well. During Operation Sindoor, we worked under that same inspiration of Lord Ram," he said.

Under the military operation, India launched a series of precision missile strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7 eliminating at least 100 terrorists in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent civilians. After Pakistan's military retaliation, India inflicted heavy damage to a number of key Pakistani military installations.

"Just as Lord Ram's objective was not the destruction of Ravana but the end of adharma, our aim was to teach terrorists and their patrons a lesson through restrained, focused and purposeful action," Singh said, adding that modern India remained committed to "maryada" even in conflict.

He said Lord Ram was not merely a character or a chapter in a scripture but a living moral force that guided society in moments of moral dilemma, restraint and duty.

He said the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was "one of the world's biggest", both in terms of geography and time.

Recalling the movement's turbulent phases, he said saints, seers and devotees had faced bullets, arrests and repression for taking Lord Ram's name.

"History has shown that time delivers justice to all. Those who stood with Ram and Dharma continue to serve the nation, while those who obstructed the path of faith have been left behind," said Singh, who was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Singh described the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla as a moment of deep spiritual fulfilment, saying that witnessing Lord Ram seated in his divine temple felt like the culmination of a lifetime.

"No social movement is born suddenly from zero. It emerges from the consciousness of society, grows within society, and takes shape while changing itself according to the changes in society. And when the movement progresses, it determines the direction of society.

"The temple construction movement has also been such a movement, which not only shook history, but also gave direction to the present and laid the foundation for the future. This struggle was not of a single day. It was a struggle of patience, penance and faith that lasted for more than five centuries," he said.

Singh said he felt chosen to be present on the occasion, adding that after centuries of waiting, Lord Ram had been consecrated in his temple two years ago and was now illuminating not only Ayodhya but the entire world with his divine presence.

"Today every street and square of Ayodhya is immersed in the spirit of Ram," he said, adding that the sense of joy extended beyond the holy city to the entire country and to all those across the world who believed in and lived by the ideals of Lord Ram.

"The consecration ceremony that took place two years ago was not merely the consecration of Ramlala's idol; it was a spiritual reawakening that occurred in the hearts and minds of the Indian people after a long time," the minister said.

He said the Ram temple embodied Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision that actions taken today would lay the foundation for the next thousand years.

Calling the present generation fortunate, the defence minister said it was a rare privilege to witness the culmination of a centuries-long struggle.

"For all of us, the greatest satisfaction will be that we saw Lord Ram seated in Ayodhya with our own eyes," he said.

Singh said Ayodhya was witnessing an unprecedented transformation under the sustained leadership of the "double-engine government", with world-class infrastructure being developed while preserving faith and tradition.

He added that the influx of devotees had turned the city into a global centre of religious tourism, reflecting not just Ayodhya's growth but India's civilisational pride.

The 'pran pratishtha' rituals were conducted by the prime minister on the twelfth day (Dwadashi) of the Hindu month of Pausha of the waxing moon, on January 22, 2024.

This year, the twelfth day of Pausha is on December 31. PTI CDN RT RT