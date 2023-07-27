India adds 42 new coronavirus cases; active cases stand at 1,452

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 42 fresh COVID-19 infections while the number of active cases came down marginally to 1,452 from 1,469 the previous day, according to Union health ministry data.

Advertisment

With the fresh cases, the country's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 4,49,95,434. The death toll remained unchanged at 5,31,915, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,61,067 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccines have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.