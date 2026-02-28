New Delhi (PTI): India on Saturday advised its nationals in Iran and Israel to exercise utmost caution and remain vigilant after US President Donald Trump announced major combat operations against Iran.

In an advisory, the Indian embassy in Iran urged Indian nationals in that country to avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors.

"In view of the developing situation, all Indian nationals in Iran are advised to exercise utmost caution, avoid unnecessary movements and remain indoors as far as possible," it said.

"Indians may also continue to monitor the news, maintain situational awareness and await any further guidance from the Embassy of India. The emergency contact details of the embassy are reiterated as below," the mission said.

According to official estimates in January, little over 10,000 Indians including students were living in Iran.

The Indian embassy in Israel also issued a similar advisory urging Indian nationals in the country to exercise "utmost caution and remain vigilant at all times".

The Indian diaspora in Israel comprises over 41,000 people.

"Indian nationals are strongly advised to strictly adhere to the safety guidelines and instructions issued by the Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command," it said.

It said all Indian nationals should remain in close proximity to designated shelters and familiarise themselves with the nearest protected spaces in their area of residence or work.

"Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential and unnecessary travel within Israel until further notice. Citizens are encouraged to monitor local news, official announcements, and emergency alerts regularly," it said. The mission also urged Indian nationals to contact the embassy in Tel Aviv in case of any emergency.

"The Embassy remains closely engaged with the relevant authorities and will continue to issue updates as necessary," it said.