Amaravati (PTI): Microsoft founder Bill Gates on Monday said India was ahead in the digital revolution and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu with playing a key role in it.

Gates, who met with Naidu and interacted with ministers and officials, appreciated the vision of the CM saying that he is ahead in thinking amongst global leaders, a press release from the Andhra Pradesh government said.

"India is ahead in the digital revolution and both the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and Chief Minister (Naidu) are playing key role in the digital revolution," the release quoted Gates as saying.

He further said even in developed countries technology is not being used for the agricultural sector, whereas Andhra Pradesh is ahead in using modern tools in farming.

Gates Foundation has been giving priority to the health sector and taken up the majority of health projects, he said stressing the need for rendering health services to all.

He appreciated the Sanjeevani health project being implemented with Gates Foundation in Kuppam in Andhra.

He also praised the disaster management services using technology to prevent loss of life and property during natural calamities.

Replying to a question of ministers, Bill Gates said that as Chandrababu Naidu promoted IT, the majority of IT experts came from Hyderabad and Microsoft has majority of experts from Telugu states, the release added.