New Delhi (PTI): India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.

PM Modi on Monday inaugurated the Expo here featuring more than 600 high-potential startups and 13 country pavilions showcasing international collaboration in the AI ecosystem.

"India AI Impact Expo 2026 was a powerful convergence of ideas, innovation and intent. It showcased the extraordinary potential of Indian talent in shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence for global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2026

The prime minister also said that above all, the Expo reaffirmed India's commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, inclusively and at scale for human progress.

Spread across 10 arenas covering more than 70,000 square metres at Bharat Mandapam, the Expo brings together global technology firms, startups, academia and research institutions, Union ministries, state governments and international partners.

The Expo also features 13 country pavilions, showcasing international collaboration in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) ecosystem. These include pavilions from Australia, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Serbia, Estonia, Tajikistan and Africa.

The Expo is hosting more than 300 curated exhibition pavilions and live demonstrations, structured across three thematic chakras -- people, planet and progress.

In addition, the Expo is featuring more than 600 high-potential startups, many of them building globally relevant and population-scale solutions.

These startups are demonstrating working solutions that are already deployed in real-world settings.