India aiming to become global drone hub: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) India is aiming to become a global hub to manufacture drones as new technologies are bringing fundamental changes to the concept of warfare, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

In an address at an event, Singh also said that the Modi government is creating an approach of 'adaptive defence' to deal with emerging security challenges.

Elaborating on it, he said adaptive defence is not merely responding to what has happened but anticipating what could happen, and preparing for it proactively.

"In essence, it involves cultivating a mindset and capability to adapt, innovate and thrive, even in the face of unpredictable and evolving circumstances," he said.

"Situational awareness, flexibility at strategic and tactical levels, resilience, agility, and integration with the futuristic technologies are the keys to understand and create adaptive defence," he added.

The defence minister said adaptive defence must be the "mantra" of India's strategic formulations and operational responses.

Singh described adaptive defence as not merely a strategic choice but a necessity.

"As the threats to our nation have evolved, so too must our defence systems and strategies. We should be prepared for all future contingencies. It is more than just protecting our borders; it is about securing our future," he said.

In the address at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, Singh said India is aiming to become a drone hub of the world.

"Several initiatives have been taken in this regard. This would not only help the Indian economy but also significantly contribute to our Make in India and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat programme," he said.

"Drones and swarm technologies are bringing fundamental changes in the ways and means of warfare. The development has changed the post-World War II understanding of warfare completely," he observed.

"The traditional notions and concepts of warfare in all three dimensions -- land, air and water -- have been rapidly changing. These dimensions are being seen as overlapping due to drone and swarm technology interventions," Singh said.

He noted that traditional notions of war are being reshaped by emerging technologies and evolving strategic partnerships, with new perspectives, doctrines and concepts of operations emerging within the armed forces.

The defence minister threw light on the diverse range of security challenges faced by India -- from the traditional border-related threats to unconventional issues such as terrorism, cyber-attacks, and hybrid warfare.

He asserted that the government recognised the need for an adaptive defence strategy in a changing geopolitical and technological scenario, and has taken several initiatives to build a robust and self-reliant ecosystem.

It includes establishing the institution of the Chief of Defence Staff, promoting jointness among the three services, improvising the training curriculum and forging new defence partnerships around the world.

Singh also called for adopting a collaborative approach to deal with contemporary problems of defence and security.

"The current geopolitical dynamics and cross-border issues make a collaborative approach to defence essential. The ambiguities of cyberspace, AI and the vast potential of quantum & nanotechnologies further demand collaboration and sharing of knowledge, perspectives, information and strategies, if possible," he said. PTI MPB KVK KVK