India Air Force chief on Egypt visit to boost IAF-EAF cooperation

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh is currently visiting Egypt to further strengthen cooperation between the two air forces, officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) in a post on X also shared some photos of his visit.

"Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, is on an official visit to Egypt at the invitation of AVM Amr Abdel Rahman Saqr, Commander, Egyptian Air Force (EAF), to further strengthen IAF-EAF cooperation," it posted.

On the first day of his visit, the IAF chief was briefed on Egyptian Air Force operations and visited Berighat Air Base.

He also held staff talks and paid homage at the Heliopolis War Memorial, officials said.

"On the second day of his official visit to Egypt, the CAS was at Cairo West Air Base. The programme comprised briefings at the Fighter Weapons School, interactions at the simulator complex and operations room, inspection of maintenance workshops, and a static display,” the post further said.

"He subsequently interacted with H.E. Mr Suresh K Reddy, Ambassador of India to Egypt, at India House, Cairo," it added.