INDIA alliance driven by ego, arrogance: Union minister Anurag Thakur

Kolkata: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA alliance questioning its cohesion, leadership, and policy.

His remarks come in the backdrop of the alliance's efforts to present a united front against the ruling BJP.

"What kind of alliance is this? It is driven by ego and arrogance where leaders refuse to even communicate with each other," Thakur said here on Saturday.

He pointed out inconsistencies within the alliance, highlighting the differing opinions of key leaders such as Adhir Chaudhary, Mamata Banerjee and others.

"There is no coordination. They do not agree on anything. This arrogant coalition cannot go anywhere," he remarked.

Thakur questioned the alliance's lack of a clear leader or policy. "They have no neeti (policy), no neta (leader), and flaws are evident from day one," he said.