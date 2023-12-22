INDIA alliance leaders stage protests in Agartala over suspension of opposition MPs

Agartala, Dec 22 (PTI) Leaders of the INDIA alliance in Tripura staged demonstrations in various parts of the state on Friday against the suspension of opposition MPs, joining similar protests across the country.

Members of the Left parties and the Congress took to the streets to condemn the move, claiming it was a larger conspiracy to ensure an ‘opposition mukt Sansad’ (opposition-less Parliament).

“Never before have the countrymen seen the suspension of so many MPs of opposition parties for seeking statements from the PM and the home minister on the security breach in Parliament,” CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury told reporters.

A total of 146 MPs of both Houses of Parliament were recently suspended.

“This is unjust and against the spirit of Parliamentary democracy,” he said.

Among other places, demonstrations were staged in front of the Congress Bhavan here.

“We urge more people to join this stir to save the country’s democracy,” Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Asish Kumar Saha said. PTI PS RBT