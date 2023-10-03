INDIA alliance no match for Modi; their internal differences will aggravate: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said the INDIA alliance has credibility and leadership issues and it is no match for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Addressing a meeting of state BJP functionaries, Fadnavis said the investigation against a news portal has revealed Chinese funding which shows that certain forces want to derail the Modi government's development train.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police searched 30 locations connected with online news portal NewsClick and its journalists in a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA on allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

"The opposition grouping led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lacks credibility. None of the leaders from the INDIA bloc has a national appeal. They don't have an agenda for development and also lack the vision for the development of the country," Fadnavis said.

He alleged the only agenda of the grouping is to oppose PM Modi because they know they are staring at a bleak future when Modi returns to power for a third term.

The senior BJP leader claimed leaders like Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Akhilesh Yadav (SP), and Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) cannot provide leadership to the opposition bloc.

"There are differences among these leaders which will aggravate further after the elections," he said, adding that the people of the country know very well that the INIDA bloc is no match for Modi.

He said the welfare schemes launched by the Modi government in the last nine years have lifted people out of poverty.

"India is now the fastest growing economy. Earlier, we used to go after other countries but now the other developed countries are coming to us," the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

He said the BJP's fight is not against the INDIA alliance but the forces behind them who want to unleash anarchy in the country.

Fadnavis further said the BJP is an "elder brother" in the tripartite government comprising Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

"As an elder brother, BJP needs to be accommodative and make sacrifices if needed. But we will not deviate from our principles and objectives," he added. PTI MR NSK