INDIA alliance parties corrupt, promote dynastic politics: BJP chief J P Nadda

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) BJP President J P Nadda on Monday alleged that the INDIA bloc is an alliance of corruption and 'parivarvaad' (dynastic politics) and that the parties in the coalition are engaged in protecting the children of their families.

Addressing an election rally at Kothagudem in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency, he said that leaders of Congress, RJD, AAP and BRS are either on bail or in jail.

"Is Rahul Gandhi on bail or not? Is Sonia Gandhi on bail or not? All these people are on bail. P Chidambaram, Karthi Chidambaram, Lalu Yadav, all these are on bail," he said.

He also asked whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders and BRS MLC K Kavitha are in jail or not.

"All these people are either on bail or in jail. All these people are corrupt. They have nothing to do with you. They are only concerned about their families...," he claimed.

He also spoke extensively about the various development programmes and schemes of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. PTI SJR SJR ANE