INDIA alliance run by family-owned parties who made money from scams: Amit Shah

Silvassa, Feb 26 (PTI) The opposition INDIA bloc is an alliance of parties run by seven families who filled their pockets with scam-tainted money and worked only for their kin, Union Minister Amit Shah said on Monday.

It was for the public to decide whether wanted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was full of patriotism, or the INDIA bloc that had committed scams to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of projects costing Rs 2,300 crore at Silvassa in the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

"We are standing on the threshold of (Lok Sabha) elections. We have two options in front of us. On one hand we have the leadership of Narendra Modi, full of patriotism, and on the other hand there is the INDIA alliance which is a coalition of parties of seven families," Shah said.

"You have to decide whether the country wants the rule of Modi, who made India's economy the fifth largest in the world, or the INDIA bloc that committed scams of Rs 12 lakh crore," he told the gathering.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son Rahul Gandhi the prime minister, Lalu Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin want to make their sons chief ministers, while Trinamool Congress leader Mamta Banerjee wants to make her kin next (West Bengal) CM, he said.

"Can those who work for sons, cousins and sons-in-law do you any good? Only Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party can do good for the people of India. No one else can. The INDIA bloc is a gathering of corrupt people who work for their family members," Shah said.

The Union minister said the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was a grouping of "2G, 3G and 4G persons".

Explaining further he said, "2G does not mean telephone scam but a party of two generations, 3G means a party of three generations, and 4G means a party of four generations with no opportunity for anyone else." Modi was born in a poor family and was making India proud across the world, which was the beauty of democracy, whereas these "family owned parties" cannot work for the country, Shah asserted.

The next decade will be India's decade and by 2027, during the third term of the Modi government, India will have the third largest economy in the world, Shah said.

"PM Modi has set a target of USD 2 trillion export by 2030, Indian space centre by 2035, hosting Olympics in 2036, and sending an Indian on the moon. In 2047 we will become a totally developed and self reliant India. It will be a vishwaguru," Shah said.

Electing Modi again is a guarantee of a developed India as he will work to pave the way for its foundation, the senior BJP leader added. PTI COR KA PD BNM