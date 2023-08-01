INDIA alliance stages protest during Modi's Pune visit

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Leaders and workers of the opposition's INDIA alliance on Tuesday staged a protest during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Pune at the Mahatma Phule vegetable market here, 300 meters away from the Shrimant Dagadu Sheth Ganapati temple where he performed a puja.

The protest was led by veteran activist Dr Baba Adhav and attended by Congress leader Mohan Joshi, NCP city unit president (Sharad Pawar faction) Prashant Jagtap, Sanjay More of Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress city unit president Arvind Shinde, veteran activist Kumar Saptarshi and members of various social outfits.

The group held placards with messages like 'Prime Minister, Go to Manipur, Face the Parliament', 'Man Ki Baat Mat Karo, Manipur Ki Baat Karo.' Earlier, The opposition alliance said in a release that the prime minister had time to go to foreign countries, but not to Manipur which has been witnessing ethnic clashes since early May. PTI SPK KRK