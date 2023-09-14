INDIA alliance wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma, push country into 1,000 years' slavery: PM Modi

Bina (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the Opposition's INDIA alliance as "ghamandia" (arrogant), and alleged that it wants to destroy Sanatan Dharma and push the country into "a thousand years' slavery." The credit for the G-20 summit's success goes to the people of the country, he said, adding that it has boosted the self-confidence of even children in the villages across the country.

The prime minister was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Rs 49,000-crore petrochemicals complex at Bina Refinery in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh along with ten other industrial projects in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due by the year-end.

This was his second visit to Sagar district in the Bundelkhand region bordering Uttar Pradesh in two months. Manmohan Singh, Modi's predecessor, had inaugurated the BPCL's Bina refinery in May 2011.

"The 'ghamandia' alliance met in Mumbai recently. They have neither any policies, nor issues, nor a leader. They have a hidden agenda of attacking Sanatan Dharma which they want to destroy," Modi said.

Mahatma Gandhi drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma and his struggle for freedom was centred around it, the prime minister further said.

Gandhi followed Sanatan Dharma all his life and his last words were "Hey Ram", Modi noted.

Great historical personalities like Indore ruler Ahilyabai Holkar, Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, Swami Vivekananda and Lokmanya Tilak also drew inspiration from Sanatan Dharma, he added.

“They (the Opposition) have started speaking openly. They are going to sharpen their attack on us. Every follower of Sanatan Dharma in every nook and corner of the country and the nation-lovers have to be watchful," Modi said.

“The INDI alliance wants to abolish Sanatan Dharma and push the country into a thousand years' slavery. But we have to stop these forces unitedly. With our unity, we have to thwart their attempt,” he further said.

The prime minister's attack on the Opposition bloc followed DMK leader and Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement that Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and it should be eradicated. A Raja, another DMK leader, likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases.

The prime minister, meanwhile, also said that the credit for the success of the just-concluded G-20 summit went to the 140 crore people of India.

“The heads of the people of the country are high and their chests are filled with pride due to the success of the G-20,” he said.

"The credit does not go to Modi. The credit goes to 140 crore people....Every child in the villages was aware of the G-20. It has bolstered their self-confidence. It was the team spirit that made it successful,” Modi added. Targeting the Congress without naming it, he said those who ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time did nothing but only indulged in corruption and crime.

“Criminals held sway in the state earlier. But after we (BJP) were given the chance (to rule), the lawlessness and corruption have disappeared,” Modi said.

With the change in the atmosphere, industrialists are investing in the state, he added.

Madhya Pradesh, once one of the most laggard states, is now going to scale newer heights, Modi said.

The country has come out of a mindset of slavery and the new India is marching ahead with pride, he said.

His government will provide 75 lakh new gas connections to women in the country so that every household has cooking gas, the prime minister said.

"Projects of Rs 50,000 crore are being set up in Madhya Pradesh, which will give an impetus to the state's development," he said.

Earlier, on August 12, the prime minister had laid the foundation stone of a Rs 100 crore temple dedicated to Sant Ravidas in Sagar city.

Starting with his visit to the state on September 17 last year when he released translocated Namibian cheetahs in the Kuno National Park, this is Modi's eighth visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last one year.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had won 15 out of 26 assembly seats in the Bundelkhand region comprising the districts of Sagar, Chattarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Damoh and Panna in the last elections. The Congress had won nine seats while the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had bagged a seat each.

In Sagar district which has eight assembly seats, the BJP had won six and the Congress two seats in 2018.