INDIA alliance will collapse, says Union MoS L Murugan

Erode (TN), Jan 24 (PTI) With Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee announcing her party's decision to go solo in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Union Minister of State L Murugan on Wednesday claimed that the opposition bloc INDIA alliance will soon collapse.

TMC is part of the INDIA alliance with Congress, CPI(M) and other parties.

The Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Animal Husbandry and Dairying was speaking at the Erode station to inaugurate the extension of the unreserved express train from Erode to Tirunelveli to Sengottai.

"The INDIA alliance formed by opposition political parties will break soon. Following West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, I hope the CPI(M) will also contest the Parliament election without any alliance in Kerala," the BJP leader said.

"I am proud of the sanction of Rs 11 lakh crore for Tamil Nadu by the present Modi government in ten years. Similarly for the current year, a sum of Rs 6000 crore has been sanctioned for development in Railways in Tamil Nadu. Preliminary works have been started for the formation of railway lines and operation of train service from Erode to Palani via Dharapuram.'' Using the funds, 75 railway stations will be developed. This includes Erode station, which will be improved at the cost of Rs 22 crore, he added.

Murugan said as per the request of the people of Erode and other places, the present Erode-Tirunelveli (unreserved) Express train service has been extended to Sengottai from today.

Referring to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the minister said 70 percent of the work has been completed.

Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Salem division, C Saraswathy the local MLA and Sivalingam, Additional Divisional Railway manager (ADRM) were some of the people who participated in the event. PTI CORR SDP ROH