'INDIA alliance will have to sit down and discuss our strategy moving forward': Omar Abdullah

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday underscored the need for the INDIA alliance to have a structured discussion on its future strategy, cautioning that internal rifts could harm its larger goal.

Abdullah parried a direct reply to a question about the prospects of the AAP winning the Delhi Assembly elections and said that party may make a clean sweep like they did in the past.

When asked if the contest between the alliance partners in Delhi would weaken the opposition bloc, Abdullah reiterated the importance of unity.

"I have said this before, and I will say it again—someday, the INDIA alliance will have to sit down and discuss our strategy moving forward. If we fall apart like this, it won’t be good for the country," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Asserting that alliance came together to stop the BJP, he said, "Even if we have not fully succeeded, we have significantly strengthened the opposition in Parliament. If we continue to break apart, it won’t be a good sign." He further said that once the elections are over, a meeting should be called to have an open discussion.

On the prospects of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Abdullah refrained from making predictions.

"I don’t get time from Jammu and Kashmir, so you tell me what is happening in Delhi. I don’t know who will win or lose, but it will be known by the day after tomorrow" he said.

Responding to questions about the electoral outcome in Delhi, Abdullah remarked, "Let there be voting first and results out. Then we will analyze. You have started asking questions about who will benefit from it. Who knows, like in the past, the AAP may make a clean sweep. No one knows, people haven't even voted yet."

Commenting on the tax relief measures in the Union Budget, Abdullah welcomed the move but stressed the importance of execution.

"Income tax relief is a good thing. Some of the other announcements have the potential to benefit the middle class. But it all depends on implementation. It is one thing to have intentions; now we will wait for the execution." He further said if it benefits the middle class, there will be more money in their pockets, which will ultimately help the economy.

"When spending increases, the economy strengthens and that is what we want to see," he said.