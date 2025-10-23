India and Bhutan review bilateral security cooperation, border management

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) India and Bhutan reviewed bilateral security cooperation, border management and issues like mobile signal spill over, future roadmap for integrated check posts, among others, at a high-level meeting held in Thimphu.

The fourteenth India-Bhutan meeting on border management and security, held in Thimphu between October 16-17, also discussed issues related to capacity building for Bhutan's Police.

Both sides reviewed bilateral security cooperation, border management, issues related to mobile signal spill over, future roadmap for integrated check posts, maintenance of boundary pillars and cross-border movement, according to an official statement.

Both delegations expressed satisfaction regarding the cordial and constructive discussions and reiterated their resolve to work together towards ensuring a safe, secure and prosperous border region, it said.

The Indian delegation was led by Rajendra Kumar, Secretary, Department of Border Management, Ministry of Home Affairs, while the Bhutanese side was headed by Sonam Wangyel, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Indian delegation included officials from the Sashastra Seema Bal, Land Ports Authority of India, Department of Telecommunications, Narcotics Control Bureau, Survey of India, Customs and representatives from Assam, West Bengal, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh governments.

Reaffirming their strong friendship, India and Bhutan committed to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging areas.

Reaffirming their strong friendship, India and Bhutan committed to deepening cooperation across traditional and emerging areas.

Their enduring partnership, rooted in shared geography, culture, and people-to-people ties, continues to serve as a model for regional cooperation, the release said. The last such meeting was held in 2019.