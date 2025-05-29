India and EU navies to participate in joint exercise in Indian Ocean from June 1-3

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) India and the European Union will participate in a joint naval exercise from June 1 to 3 in the Indian Ocean on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols reflecting the growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides, an EU statement said on Thursday.

The exercise will involve Indian Navy ships and two frigates of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) Operation ATALANTA, Italian ship Antonio MARCEGLIA and Spanish ship REINA SOFIA, along with their respective air assets, the statement added.

The ships are currently docking in Mumbai.

"The joint exercise will focus on advanced counter-piracy operations, interoperability, tactical manoeuvres, and enhanced communication protocols, reflecting the growing maritime security cooperation between the two sides. The respective Maritime Operations Centers (MOC) will control the exercise," the statement said.

Talking to reporters, Herve Delphin, EU Ambassador to India, said the two EU ships belong to navy operations at ATALANTA that cover the northwest Indian Ocean, especially the Gulf of Aden. ATALANTA has a track record of preventing and intercepting acts of piracy.

Over the time, there has been greater recognition for both India and the EU of the interest to cooperate in areas of maritime security and specifically in this part of the Indian Ocean.

Delphin said the unprecedented presence of two EU navy ships in Mumbai is a result of commitment to bring the cooperation between the two sides at a much more granular, operational and tactical level.

"We both recognise each other as maritime security providers in the Indian Ocean and it is in common interest to develop cooperation at sea," he said.

This exercise builds on the visit of the College of Commissioners to India in February 2025. One of the key deliverables was to enhance engagement on maritime domain awareness with a view to promote shared assessment, coordination and interoperability, an EU statement said.

Launched in 2008 to tackle piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Aden, Operation ATALANTA's mandate has evolved. It encompasses a broad range of security challenges, including counter-narcotics, arms smuggling, and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing in the Horn of Africa and western Indian Ocean.

EUNAVFOR ATALANTA warships deployed in the Indian Ocean have conducted "Passing Exercises" (PASSEX) at sea with the Indian Navy in the past.

Rear Admiral Davide Da Pozzo, Force Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, claimed since the operation the piracy instances have come down.

The fourth EU-India Maritime Security Dialogue held in March 2025 also emphasised countering illicit maritime activities and exploring new joint maritime initiatives aligning with the objectives of this exercise. Vice Admiral Ignacio Villanueva Serrano, Operation Commander of EUNAVFOR ATALANTA, visited India in April to elevate bilateral cooperation with the Indian Navy.

"Next month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be in Brussels for the first ever ministerial strategic dialogue," Delphin said.

In a few weeks, on the EU side there will be a presentation of the new India Strategic Agenda of cooperation. This will be the basis for future joint road map for cooperation, Delphin said.

"This is a very intensive period for the EU-India cooperation and partnership," the EU envoy said.

Naval cooperation between the EU and India has expanded in recent years with joint exercises in the Gulf of Guinea and Gulf of Aden.

The Indian Navy has also been providing escort to World Food Programme chartered vessels coordinated by EUNAVFOR Operation ATALANTA.

The EU and India are increasing cooperation on maritime security. The EU and India share a strong commitment to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region. This is underpinned by the respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, democracy, rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law, notably the United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the EU statement said.