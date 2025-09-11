India announces USD 680 million special economic package for Mauritius; two sides ink 7 pacts

Varanasi/New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) India on Thursday announced around USD 680 million special economic package for Mauritius and signed seven agreements to further expand bilateral ties in several critical sectors such as maritime security with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that a free and secure Indian Ocean is a shared priority for both sides.

Modi hosted his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam at his parliamentary constituency in Varanasi, in reflection of rich cultural links between India and Mauritius as he described the two countries as "not just partners but a family".

In his media statement, Modi said India remains fully committed to strengthening the security of Mauritius's exclusive economic zone and that both sides will work towards enabling bilateral trade in local currencies following successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius.

Under the special economic package, India will assist Mauritius implement at least 10 projects that include strengthening key infrastructure like port, airport, and roads and to set up new schools and hospitals.

"This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future," Modi said.

The seven agreements will facilitate boosting cooperation in areas of education, power, hydrography and space research.

The most important pact signed following the Modi-Ramgoolam talks appears to be the one on hydrography under which both sides will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the exclusive economic zones of Mauritius.

"India and Mauritius are two nations, but our dreams and destiny are one," Modi said.

In his remarks to the media, the prime minister also congratulated Ramgoolam and the people of Mauritius on the conclusion of the Chagos agreement, describing it as a "historic victory" for the island nation's sovereignty.

"India has always supported decolonization and the full recognition of Mauritius's sovereignty. And in this, India has stood firmly with Mauritius," he said.

In May, the United Kingdom decided to hand over the sovereignty of Chagos Islands including tropical atoll of Diego Garcia to Mauritius under a historic deal.

The UK is giving up the rights of the islands after more than 50 years.

Under the agreement, the UK will have full responsibility for security of strategically-located Diego Garcia.

Ramgoolam, currently on a state visit to India from September 9 to 16, said India-Mauritius ties have entered into a dynamic and forward looking phase.

Modi also referred to close cooperation between the two countries in the maritime sphere.

"India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region. The refitting of the Mauritius Coast Guard ship is being undertaken in India. In addition, 120 of their officers are also being trained in India," he said.

"Today, an agreement has been concluded on cooperation in the field of hydrography. Over the next five years, we will work together on joint surveys, navigation charts, and hydrographic data of the EEZ," he said.

Modi said Mauritius is a key part of India's Neighbourhood First policy and our Vision 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Region).

He unveiled the MAHASAGAR vision for India's engagement with the Global South during his visit to Mauritius in March.

Modi also announced a decision to establish a new directorate of science and technology in Mauritius.

"Very soon, we will also launch the training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius." The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have entered into agreements with the University of Mauritius, he said.

These agreements will elevate our partnership in research, education, and innovation to new heights, he added.

Modi also referred to cultural links between India and Mauritius.

"It is a matter of pride for me to welcome you to my parliamentary constituency. Kashi has always been a symbol of India's civilization and cultural heritage," he said.

"Centuries ago, our culture and traditions travelled from India to Mauritius, and became a part of everyday life there. Just like the eternal flow of Maa Ganga in Kashi, the continuous stream of Indian culture has enriched Mauritius," he said.

"And today, when we are welcoming friends from Mauritius in Kashi, it is not just a formality but a spiritual union. That is why I proudly say that India and Mauritius are not just partners but a family," he added.

Modi reached his Lok Sabha constituency around 11:30 am and proceeded to Hotel Taj, where he met Ramgoolam for nearly two hours.

Officials said while Modi left for Uttarakhand to take stock of the flood situation there, Ramgoolam will stay back in Varanasi.

Ramgoolam's India visit began on September 9 and concludes on September 16.

Earlier, amid the sound of drums and conch shells, Modi's convoy entered the city with BJP leaders, party workers and local residents lining up along the route to welcome him, chanting "Har Har Mahadev" and showering flower petals. Some people were also seen carrying Mauritius flags to mark the occasion.

Following the bilateral talks, Modi left the hotel a little after 2 pm, travelled to the police lines - about two km away - and then took a chopper to the airport, before departing for Uttarakhand.

Ramgoolam, who arrived in Varanasi on Wednesday, was received by Governor Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. He is scheduled to attend the Ganga 'aarti' this evening and visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple on Friday morning.

The delegation will also be presented with a cultural programme, highlighting the historic ties between the two nations, District Magistrate Satyendra Kumar said. PTI MPB COR KIS ZMN