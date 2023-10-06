India Art Architecture and Design Biennale to be held in December

New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) The India Art Architecture and Design Biennale, hosted by the Union Ministry of Culture, is scheduled to be held at the Red Fort from December 8.

Advertisment

The show, spread over seven days, will have seven themes and involve seven curators, according to information shared by the ministry on Friday.

These themes include 'Doors and Gates', 'Stepwells and Baolis', 'Temple Architecture' and 'Architectural Wonders', among others.

It will also shine the spotlight on women in architecture.

The event's logo will be unveiled by Union Minister of State for Culture Meenakashi Lekhi on Saturday at the National Gallery of Modern Art, the ministry said.

The e-invite for Saturday's event shared with the press also mentioned that the inauguration and the VIP preview of the India Art Architecture and Design Biennale will take place on December 8. PTI KND SZM